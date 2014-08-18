* FTSE 100 index rises 0.6 percent
* FTSE 'fear gauge' set for biggest drop this year
* ARM gains; Goldman Sachs adds to Conviction List
* Bovis Homes buoyed by enhanced dividend policy
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 18 Britain's top share index headed
towards a two-week high on Monday on traders' relief that a
feared escalation in the Ukraine crisis had failed to
materialise.
Tensions spiked on Friday when Ukraine said it had partially
destroyed an armoured column that had crossed the border from
Russia, triggering a sell-off in global shares. But Moscow made
no threat of retaliation, describing the report as a "fantasy".
The blue-chip FTSE 100, which hit a two-week high on
Friday before erasing gains to end flat, was up 0.6 percent at
6,727.44 points by 1012 GMT.
The volatility index, a gauge of investor
sentiment, shed 17.5 percent and was on track for its biggest
one-day drop this year in a further sign of calm returning, at
least for now.
"An easing of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine has aided
investor sentiment. The potential for further talks and a
possible ceasefire appears to remain," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Russia's foreign minister said on Monday that objections to
Russia sending a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been
resolved during talks between Russia, Germany, France and
Ukraine in Berlin on ways to end the conflict. However, he also
said there had been no progress toward a ceasefire between the
government and rebel forces in east Ukraine.
Some traders said they maintained a cautious approach,
mindful of Friday's market swing which saw a near 1 percent rise
on the UK benchmark wiped out.
"We are not overly confident that a rally will be sustained.
Geopolitical risks at the moment are just too high," said Mark
Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities. "We will be looking
to sell into the strength."
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara said selling
pressure was likely to kick in if the FTSE 100 pushes back above
6,800.
Among sharp movers, chip designer ARM Holdings rose
2.1 percent as Goldman Sachs added to some recent positive
broker comment on the company, which sells blueprints for chip
designs and receives royalties on every chip shipped by
partners.
The investment bank repeated its "buy" rating on the stock,
which it added to its "Conviction List" ahead of what it
expected to be a better second half for ARM.
"We see the smartphone inventory correction as substantially
resolved, and expect high-end smartphone launches incorporating
ARM v8 designs to benefit royalties," it said in a note.
Some mid-cap companies also advanced, including housebuilder
Bovis Homes, which jumped 5.1 percent as investors
welcomed its enhanced dividend policy, while a record number of
completions boosted the company's first-half results.
"The dividend yield argument is still quite powerful," Peel
Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said. "I think that's a
theme that's got further to go really."
The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index
jumped 7 percent last week, bolstered by weak UK wage growth
data, which prompted the market to push back its expectations
for when the Bank of England would lift interest rates. The
index was up 1 percent on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Susan
Fenton)