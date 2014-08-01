* FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent
* Caution before U.S. non-farm payrolls data
* IAG top gainer after earnings report
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's top share index slipped
to a three-week low on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall
Street, with investors trimming their trading positions ahead of
U.S. jobs data that could provide hints about the timing of a
rate hike.
After this week's strong growth data from the United States,
investors' focus has shifted to U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT.
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to have risen by 233,000 in
July, which would mark the sixth month with job growth above
200,000.
Some analysts predicted a higher number, with Societe
Generale forecasting that 280,000 net new jobs were created
during the month. A stronger number would spark concerns that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than
some have expected.
"I'd expect a slightly stronger than consensus number,"
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles
Stanley, said. "However, a weak number could encourage the
market into believing that the Fed will hold off from an earlier
rate hike."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1 percent at
6,663.94 points by 0839 GMT, its lowest since early July,
extending opening falls after the release of weaker than
expected UK manufacturing survey data. The index ended 0.6
percent lower on Thursday, hours before the U.S. equities closed
about 2 percent lower.
Cyclical shares such as miners, energy and banks were hard
hit on concerns that an earlier than expected U.S. rate hike
could hurt the sectors. The UK banking index fell 1
percent, while miners dropped 1.8 percent. Global
diversified miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
fell 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
Miners fell despite data showing China's vast factory sector
posted its strongest growth in 18 months in July. Generally,
miners react positively to strong economic data from China,
which is the world's biggest metals consumer.
"Another set of strong manufacturing PMI data from China did
little to dispel the overall bearish sentiment which has taken
hold since yesterday across major stock markets around the
world," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
"Another strong (U.S. non-farm payroll) report would
certainly increase fears dramatically that the Fed might be
forced to act on interest rates much earlier than previously
thought with a possible rate rise on the cards as early as the
end of 2014/beginning of 2015."
Losses in the broader market, however, were capped by strong
gains by some companies after their earnings reports.
The British Airways owner International Airlines Group
climbed 2.7 percent, the top gainer on the FTSE 100
index, after reporting first-half operating profit before
exceptional items of 230 million euros ($308 million) and
reiterated full-year guidance.
IMI, a supplier of flow-control systems, rose 0.9
percent after raising its interim dividend to 13.6 pence per
share from 12.8 pence a year earlier and saying it expected to
double its full-year 2014 operating profit over the five years
that follow.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)