UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Nov 7 Britain's Debt Management Office named on Wednesday BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura as joint bookrunners of a syndicated sale of 2044 index-linked gilts.
The gilts, which carry a coupon of 0.125 percent, will be sold in the week beginning Nov. 19, subject to market conditions, the DMO said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts