LONDON May 16 Britain's top share index dropped through the 5,400 level for the first-time since mid-December 2011 in early deals on Wednesday, driven by falls in risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 60.20 points, or 1.1 percent at 5,377.42, extending the week's slide to almost 3.4 percent on investor concern over the implications of fresh Greek elections which could lead the country to exit the euro zone.

Miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore , which is bidding for Xstrata, were among the top fallers as UBS downgraded its ratings for both firms to "neutral" from "buy", down 5.1 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)