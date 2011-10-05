* Record low yields fail to slow demand for safe-haven Schatz

* Bidding above average as euro worries maintain safety bid

* Long-term concerns could cap demand at next week's 30-yr sale

By William James

LONDON, Oct 5 Investors jumped on a sale of 4 billion euros in short-term German government debt on Wednesday, swallowing the lowest ever yields at an auction to take refuge from the woes of other euro zone markets.

Demand at the sale of two-year Schatz bonds was above-average while the yield fell 5 basis points from an equivalent auction last month to 0.46 percent, just below the previous record of 0.47 percent set last June.

Yields on German bonds, considered the safest in the euro zone, have reached record lows as policymakers' response to the debt crisis looked increasingly inadequate and Greece's access to vital aid funding remains in doubt.

"Even with the low rates, I think we are back in a risk-off environment so in that situation the market is not really looking at the level of yields, it just wants to have safety for the investment," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

The bid-cover ratio at the sale -- a measure of the strength of demand -- was 1.9, exceeding both the level seen at September's sale and the year's average of 1.82. The Bundesbank retained an above-average 19.4 percent of the issue.

Last week, a sale of five-year German bonds drew bids worth less than the amount on offer as demand suffered against a backdrop of improved risk appetite with some anticipating new steps from euro zone leaders to address the debt crisis.

However German debt prices across the curve have closed back in on their highest levels this week as those hopes faded, and with signs that sovereign debt problems were beginning to hit banks.

"Considering the market volatility of late, buying such low yielding paper might not seem sensible at first thought, but we are in the midst of a strong flight to quality and it shows with these good results," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Cash market yields on two-year German debt were 1.3 basis points higher on the day at 0.47 percent having reached a low of 0.33 percent last month.

Germany faces a test of investors' longer-term faith in its debt with a sale of 30-year bonds next week.

The likely cost of halting the debt crisis has risen since Italy and Spain became embroiled in July, making some investors edgy over the impact on German finances further down the road.

Earlier this week the cost of insuring against a German default hit a record high as the need for an enlarged euro zone rescue fund shook confidence in the region's strongest credit who are likely to foot the bill. (Additional reporting by London bonds desk; editing by Patrick Graham)