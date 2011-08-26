LONDON Aug 26 Bund futures rose to a session high on Friday, driven higher by a weakening in equities ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, which could indicate new steps to revive a struggling U.S. economy.

Bund futures FGBLc1 rose as much as 46 ticks on the day to a session high of 135.30 as European shares extended falls.

A trader said the move in equities was prompting some Bund investors to square up positions ahead of the speech by Bernanke at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Reporting by William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)