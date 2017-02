LONDON Jan 27 German Bund futures extended gains on Friday to hit a session high after U.S. GDP data came in below forecast in the fourth quarter of 2012.

"The data wasn't very good and we've had some stops triggered, the late morning sell-off wasn't very convincing and dips will continue to be short-lived," a trader said.

The Bund future hit a session high of 139.21, with traders reporting stops triggered at 139.00. (Reporting by William James)