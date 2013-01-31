* Bunds set for fastest January rise in at least 20 years
* January performance is good indicator for rest of the year
* Data shows Bunds yields have 75 pct chance to rise in 2013
By Marius Zaharia and Vincent Flasseur
LONDON, Jan 31 January's sharp fall in German
government bond prices this month is a strong signal that the
euro zone benchmark debt will end the year in the red, Reuters
data shows.
In 15 of the past 20 years, a rise or fall in 10-year Bund
yields, which move inversely to prices, in January was mirrored
across the whole year.
This month, 10-year yields have so far risen by
more than 35 basis points to 1.68 percent, on track for their
fastest January rise in at least two decades. Historical Reuters
data shows there is a 75 percent chance they will end 2013
higher than they began the year.
"For years Bunds have behaved year-on-year the way they
behaved in January," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, who has
studied similar data, said.
"We've seen a pretty negative January and this is basically
the overall tendency that we're going to see for the rest of the
year. It is in line with our view that we're going to see yields
at the 2 percent level somewhere in Q4 2013."
The use of periodical patterns is common in financial
markets, with the "five day rule" among the most cited. Since
1950, the direction of the S&P500 index of U.S. stocks in the
first five trading days of the year has predicted the full-year
performance more than 85 percent of the time.
Bunds, seen as a safe investment in troubled times, have
been under selling pressure this year due to
better-than-expected economic data in the United States and
signs of healing in the European financial system, with banks
starting to wean themselves off central bank support.
Encouraged also by the safety net provided by the European
Central Bank's new bond-buying programme, investors sought
higher returns in bonds of lower-rated countries such as Spain
or Italy, or in riskier assets such as equities.
Analysts expect these factors to keep the pressure on Bunds
this year.
Commerzbank senior rate strategist Michael Leister said
there were strong fundamental reasons why Bund yields should
rise in 2013. He sees Bund yields ending the year above 2
percent, based on expectations "the economy will pick up in the
second half of the year and on easing crisis concerns".
The main risk to that forecast was an escalation of the euro
zone crisis, he said, and historical data suggests that as well.
The most recent year in which the January performance did
not match the annual performance was 2011.
That year, the euro zone's third-largest economy, Italy, saw
its borrowing costs hit unsustainable levels, raising fears the
currency union would break up. This pushed Bund yields down by
more than a point on the year, despite rising in January.
"What could cause (the next wave of the crisis) is the
question we ask ourselves every day. It could be anything from
political risk ... to growth in the periphery, which is the
missing link," Leister said.