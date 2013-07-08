LONDON, July 8 German Bund futures rose on
Monday, rebounding after a selloff in the previous trading
session, underpinned by an accommodative rates outlook.
Investor focus was also on Greece, which is likely to reach
a deal with foreign lenders on its latest bailout review before
a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday to decide on
further aid, according to EU and Greek officials.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week said
the bank would keep rates at record lows for an extended period
and even cut them, lending support to bond markets, and to some
extent offsetting concerns the Federal Reserve could curb
monetary stimulus later this year.
Against this backdrop, a speech by Draghi to the European
Parliament would also be widely scrutinized.
German Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 141.86.
"Given the outlook for rates, the fact that rates are going
lower in Europe, then I would imagine that should give some
support (to German bonds)," one trader said.