By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 4 Investors who reckoned German
government bonds a better bet than U.S. Treasuries have
pocketed a healthy profit this year and the trade offers more
gains as the world's biggest economy looks set to pull ahead of
the euro zone.
Brighter U.S. economic data in recent weeks led investors to
favour riskier assets such as equities over safe-haven
Treasuries, driving prices lower. In contrast signs that most of
the euro zone was in recession and simmering tensions over the
region's debt crisis supported prices of low-risk German Bunds.
This lifted the yield premium U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
offer over Bunds to its highest in more
than a year, at around 48 basis points, on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield gap between Treasuries and Bunds is seen
as a key measure of the relative performance between two of the
world's major markets for relatively risk-free government bonds
and is widely traded.
The upbeat U.S. growth outlook has cooled expectations that
the Federal Reserve will embark on a third round of bond
purchases and fuelled expectations it may be forced to tighten
monetary policy earlier than planned, a move that could be
expected to push yields higher.
In the euro zone, figures this week showed its manufacturing
sector shrank for an eighth month in March, with the downturn
spreading from the bloc's weaker members to powerhouses Germany
and France.
This gloomy outlook and abundant cash in the euro zone
banking system after a 1 trillion euro injection of European
Central Bank cash raise the prospect that German Bunds will keep
outperforming Treasuries for the next six months.
The 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds could rise as
high as 75 basis points in the next three to six months, some
analysts say, approaching a high of nearly 90 bps hit two years
ago just before debt-laden Greece took its first bailout.
"Even though Bunds have already outperformed Treasuries by
quite a bit over the last couple of months or so we very much
see momentum for further widening based on the economic
divergence that we're seeing," Citi strategist Jamie Searle
said.
Even if German yields broke out of the 2.1-1.74 percent
range they have been stuck in this year, any sell-off would be
capped by the abundant ECB funds, leaving Bunds looking the
better bet among core government bonds.
Searle said that with German 10-year yields at the bottom of
the range, they could rise somewhat.
"But over the coming months...the risk/reward is for a
further widening of that spread. Any narrowing in the
differential we would take as an opportunity to add or re-enter
wideners."
Investors who piled into Bunds have so far reaped more
handsome returns than in Treasuries, especially against a
backdrop of still ultra-low yields being offered by top-rated
government bonds globally.
The total return since the end of November on German Bunds,
taking account of price changes and assuming coupon payments are
reinvested, stands at 5 percent, compared with almost zero on
equivalent T-notes, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
SPEEDING UP
Minutes to the Fed's March policy meeting dashed hopes of
further stimulus, known as quantitative easing (QE), with the
economic recovery showing signs of speeding up.
Some in the market speculate that a further improvement in
U.S. unemployment data could see the Fed back down from its
pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2014. That could
see U.S. T-note yields rising faster than those on Bunds.
"The opposition to QE is there and it will be quite hard to
do more QE in the case of data stabilising," said Bettina
Mueller, a fund manager at DWS Investment, which has 136.5
billion euros of assets under management.
Mueller sees 10-year T-notes yielding 2.60 percent in six
months, up from the current 2.25 percent with German Bund yields
at 2.25 percent from 1.82 percent.
"We're a little bit short U.S. Treasuries since the
beginning of the year so we are a bit cautious. Yields will
probably stay quite volatile."
editing by Nigel Stephenson