TORONTO, March 12 Aequitas Innovations Inc said
on Thursday it has completed a new round of capital raising
ahead of the launch of its new stock exchange , which is set to
begin operations this month.
The Toronto-based firm said indications of interest from
both founding shareholders and new shareholders represented
close to 150 percent of the amount Aequitas originally planned
to raise. It said the offering was distributed so as to ensure a
fair representation of all market participants and stakeholders.
Details on the amount of capital raised were not disclosed.
Aequitas' new shareholders that represent both investors and
capital-raising companies include Canadian pension fund manager
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC), fund
managers Davis Rea Ltd and Invesco Canada Ltd, and Chicago-based
private equity firm Vernon & Park Capital L.P.
It said new shareholders representing the dealer community
include Jones Gable & Co Ltd, Maison Placements Canada Inc and,
BBS Securities Inc.
Other prominent investors include Don Ross, chair of Jones
Gable & Co; Vincent Chahley, former managing director of
Tristone Capital Ltd; and Perry Dellelce, founder and managing
partner at Toronto-based law firm Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, among
others.
"The over-subscription on our share offering gives us a
clear vote of confidence," Jos Schmitt, chief executive of
Aequitas, said in a statement, noting the new shareholder group
was "strong and diversified".
Aequitas' Neo platform will offer trading, listings and,
through one of its affiliates, related technology services. It
is looking to capture market share from and challenge TMX Group
Ltd's dominant Toronto Stock Exchange and its TSX Venture
and Alpha platforms, along with other rivals like Chi-X and CX2.
Aequitas - a Latin term denoting fairness and the origin of
the English word equity - is backed by Royal Bank of Canada
, Barclays PLC, pension funds OMERS and PSP,
mutual fund managers CI Financial Corp and IGM
Financial Inc, and Investment Technology Group Inc
, among others.
The Aequitas model, which also includes plans for a private
marketplace to fund early-stage companies, will attempt to limit
controversial high-frequency trading strategies by implementing
extra costs and speed bumps for them.
High-frequency traders use sophisticated algorithms to trade
shares in milliseconds. They make it easier for investors to
trade by stepping in and taking the other sides of many orders
and profiting off of trading spreads.
Scrutiny around high-frequency trading intensified following
last year's release of best-selling author Michael Lewis' book,
"Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt." In the book, Lewis contends
that high-frequency traders have rigged the stock market,
profiting from speeds unavailable to others.
