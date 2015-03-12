(Adds CEO comments, financing details)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 12 Aequitas Innovations Inc said
on Thursday it has completed a "significantly oversubscribed"
round of funding, raising about C$30 million ($23.6 million)
and broadening its shareholder base ahead of the launch of its
Neo exchange this month.
The Toronto-based firm said indications of interest from
both founding shareholders and new shareholders represented
close to 150 percent of the amount Aequitas originally planned
to raise. It said the offering was distributed to ensure a fair
representation of all market participants and stakeholders.
Aequitas - a Latin term denoting fairness and the origin of
the English word equity - is already backed by Royal Bank of
Canada, Barclays PLC, pension funds OMERS and
PSP, mutual fund managers CI Financial Corp and IGM
Financial Inc, and Investment Technology Group Inc
, among others.
Aequitas' Neo platform will offer trading and listings as it
looks to challenge TMX Group Inc's dominant Toronto Stock
Exchange and its TSX Venture and Alpha platforms, along with
rivals like Chi-X and CX2.
"It's great to see that we have investors that
oversubscribed on the amount that we sought to raise as that is
clearly a major endorsement for us," said Aequitas Chief
Executive Jos Schmitt.
Aequitas' new shareholders represent both investors and
capital-raising companies, including Canadian pension fund
manager British Columbia Investment Management Corporation
(bcIMC), fund managers Davis Rea and Invesco Canada Ltd, and
Chicago-based private equity firm Vernon & Park Capital L.P.
It said new shareholders representing the dealer community
include Jones Gable & Co, Maison Placements Canada Inc and, BBS
Securities Inc.
Other prominent investors include Don Ross, chair of Jones
Gable & Co; Vincent Chahley, a former executive at Tristone
Capital Ltd; and Perry Dellelce, founder and managing partner at
Toronto-based law firm Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, among others.
The Aequitas model, which also includes plans for a private
marketplace to fund early-stage companies, will attempt to limit
controversial high-frequency trading strategies by implementing
extra costs and speed bumps for them.
High-frequency traders use sophisticated algorithms to trade
shares in milliseconds. They make it easier for investors to
trade by stepping in and taking the other sides of many orders
and profiting off of trading spreads.
Scrutiny around high-frequency trading intensified following
last year's release of Michael Lewis' book, "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt." In the book, Lewis contends high-frequency
traders have rigged the market, profiting from speeds
unavailable to others.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alan Crosby)