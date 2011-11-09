* Bid-to-cover ratio 2.5
* Auction of 2014 bond yields avg 0.967 percent
(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Nov 9 Canada's sale of two-year
government bonds met with healthy demand on Wednesday as
investors flocked to the safety of government debt due to
concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis.
Investors sought the safety of Canadian bonds despite low
yields as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the
country will be forced to seek a bailout that could overwhelm
the region and push it into recession.
Canadian and global stocks and the euro all tumbled on the
news, while investors scooped up U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds. [MKTS/GLOB] [US/] [GVD/EUR]
"There's a little more heightened risk aversion today than
there was yesterday and as a result people were covering shorts
in the sector," said Ian Pollick, fixed income strategist at
RBC Capital Markets.
The C$3.5 billion ($3.4 billion) auction produced an
average yield of 0.967 percent, down from 1.097 percent at the
last two-year bond auction in October.
There was C$8.739 billion in bids from primary dealers,
resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.5, up from the 2.38
percent at the last auction
As well, Pollick noted many traders are pricing in a Bank
of Canada rate cut - which would be supportive for short-term
bond prices - even though Canadian primary dealers aren't
expecting such a move.
Despite gloomier economic predictions, none of the dealers
recently polled by Thomson Reuters think the central bank's
next move will be a rate cut. [CA/POLL]
However, interest rate futures markets are pricing in the
likelihood of a decrease next year. BOCWATCH
"That is a dynamic you need to respect. That's another
reason why (the auction) went so well," Pollick said.
The bonds, which carry a coupon of 1 percent, mature on
Feb. 1, 2014, and will be issued on Nov. 14.
The Bank of Canada said it bought C$700 million of the
issue for itself and on behalf of its clients.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)