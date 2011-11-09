* Bid-to-cover ratio 2.5

* Auction of 2014 bond yields avg 0.967 percent (Adds analyst comments, details)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Nov 9 Canada's sale of two-year government bonds met with healthy demand on Wednesday as investors flocked to the safety of government debt due to concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis.

Investors sought the safety of Canadian bonds despite low yields as Italian borrowing costs spiked, raising fears the country will be forced to seek a bailout that could overwhelm the region and push it into recession.

Canadian and global stocks and the euro all tumbled on the news, while investors scooped up U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. [MKTS/GLOB] [US/] [GVD/EUR]

"There's a little more heightened risk aversion today than there was yesterday and as a result people were covering shorts in the sector," said Ian Pollick, fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The C$3.5 billion ($3.4 billion) auction produced an average yield of 0.967 percent, down from 1.097 percent at the last two-year bond auction in October.

There was C$8.739 billion in bids from primary dealers, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.5, up from the 2.38 percent at the last auction

As well, Pollick noted many traders are pricing in a Bank of Canada rate cut - which would be supportive for short-term bond prices - even though Canadian primary dealers aren't expecting such a move.

Despite gloomier economic predictions, none of the dealers recently polled by Thomson Reuters think the central bank's next move will be a rate cut. [CA/POLL]

However, interest rate futures markets are pricing in the likelihood of a decrease next year. BOCWATCH

"That is a dynamic you need to respect. That's another reason why (the auction) went so well," Pollick said.

The bonds, which carry a coupon of 1 percent, mature on Feb. 1, 2014, and will be issued on Nov. 14.

The Bank of Canada said it bought C$700 million of the issue for itself and on behalf of its clients.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)