* Average yield lowest in at least 8 years
* Auction of 2045 bond yields avg 2.763 pct
* Bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Nov 16 Canada's sale of 30-year
government bonds generated the lowest average yield in at least
8 years on Wednesday, as mounting euro zone debt concerns sent
investors flocking to markets viewed as safe havens.
Global equity markets and the euro slid on Wednesday after
the European Central Bank's (ECB's) buying of regional
sovereign debt failed to stem a bond sell-off in the euro zone
or to calm fears the debt crisis was spreading. [MKTS/GLOB]
Canada's sale of C$1.5 billion ($1.47 billion) of bonds due
2045 produced an average yield of 2.763 percent, down from
3.515 percent at June's 30-year bond auction and the lowest
since at least late 2003.
"It was received quite well," Andrew Kelvin, a senior fixed
income strategist with TD Securities said of the auction.
"Yields are very, very low from a historical perspective.
The curve is generally well bid. I don't think we should be
surprised to see it do well given the lack of supply in the
very long end of the curve," he added.
"Given the uncertainty in markets today there has been very
good demand for Canadian debt including in the long end."
Canada's 30-year bond yield CA30YT=RR last month hit a
multi-decade low of 2.625 percent, as investors fearful about
the euro zone debt crisis bought the government debt of
countries with healthier finances.
By comparison, the Italian government must now pay more
than 7 percent to borrow money for just 10 years, while Greek
10-year yields have topped 33 percent. <0#ITBMK=> <0#GRBMK=>.
The ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds on Wednesday in an
effort to halt a dramatic rise in debt yields in the region,
which has started to spread to top-rated nations including
France, the euro zone's second biggest economy. [GVD/EUR]
[ID:nL5E7MG2SM].
"We're seen as a safe bet. We're not seen as a credit risk
whereas Italy is. Canadian bonds are still seen as a risk-free
asset," said Kelvin.
There were more than C$3.66 billion in bids from primary
dealers, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44 up from the
2.36 percent at the last auction though below the 2.86 percent
seen a year ago.
The Bank of Canada said it bought C$300 million of the
issue for itself and on behalf of its clients.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)