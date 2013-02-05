US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
TORONTO Feb 5 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$500 million ($500.93 million) of seven bonds in a cash management repurchase operation.
The next cash management bond repurchase operation will be on Feb. 12.
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says launching an offering of $1,600 million of senior notes due 2023 and 2025