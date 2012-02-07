BRIEF-Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 7 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$500 million ($502.59 million) from five government bond issues in a cash management repurchase operation.
For further details, see: here ($1 = $0.9949 Canadian) (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
* Moody's: global economy to maintain momentum; but Mexico's growth forecast cut