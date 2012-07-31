NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
TORONTO, July 31 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$500 million ($498.85 million) from up to eight government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation.
($1 = $1.0023 Canadian) (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)
Feb 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Vale SA's top non-government shareholders want Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira in the job for another two years to stem pressure from Brazilian politicians to appoint an ally at the helm of the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Monday.