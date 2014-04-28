TORONTO, April 28 Canada may issue an ultra
long-term bond that matures in 50 years in the "near future,"
the Bank of Canada and the Department of Finance said in a
release on Monday.
The current maximum maturity on federal bonds is 30 years,
but the Canadian government's debt management strategy, released
in February with the federal budget, said it would look at
issuing 50-year bonds.
On Monday, the government repeated that the issuance would
be "subject to favourable market conditions."
Ultra-long bonds could help the Canadian government lock in
borrowing costs that are near historic lows. Canada is one of
the few leading industrialized nations with an undisputed AAA
rating, and its bonds are in high demand.
