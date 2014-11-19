OTTAWA Nov 19 Canada is considering issuing more long bonds with a 50-year maturity, the country's department of finance said on Wednesday.

"The government of Canada is considering issuing more ultra-long bonds, subject to favourable market conditions, through a reopening of the 2.75 percent Government of Canada bond maturing on December 1, 2064 using a syndicated process," it said in a statement.

It said issuing ultra-long bonds contributes to a reduction in the refinancing risk at a low cost.

