OTTAWA Nov 19 Canada is considering issuing
more long bonds with a 50-year maturity, the country's
department of finance said on Wednesday.
"The government of Canada is considering issuing more
ultra-long bonds, subject to favourable market conditions,
through a reopening of the 2.75 percent Government of Canada
bond maturing on December 1, 2064 using a syndicated process,"
it said in a statement.
It said issuing ultra-long bonds contributes to a reduction
in the refinancing risk at a low cost.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)