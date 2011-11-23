Nov 23 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Wednesday as poor data from China heightened concerns over
global growth, while a disappointing German bond sale increased
investor uncertainty.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were lower as worries over
Europe once again weighed on investor sentiment, putting the
S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of losses. [.N]
* European stocks fell, with a blue-chip index down for the
fifth session in a row, as poor demand at a German government
bond sale spurred fears the euro zone debt crisis was spreading
to its strongest economy. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 1.03 percent in early trade.
* Oil fell, dented by weak economic data in China and the
United States, while euro zone debt worries and sluggish growth
also kept investors wary of holding demand sensitive
commodities. [O/R]
* Gold fell in line with a drop in the euro, which came
under pressure as investor anxiety deepened over the European
debt crisis, prompting the resulting rise in the U.S. dollar to
mitigate the impact of safe-haven bullion buying. [GOL/]
* Copper hit a one-month low, on worries a global slowdown
would corrode demand after factory growth in top consumer China
slowed in November while a poor bond sale in Germany
intensified concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc.NXY.TO: The oil producer confirmed its exit
from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the troubled Arab country's
largest, after its government refused to renew the company's
operating licence.[ID:nL4E7MN0ZH]
* Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.TO): The royalty and metal
streaming company said on Tuesday it will raise C$340 million
($327 million) through an equity financing, with the money
earmarked for acquisitions and working capital.[ID:nN1E7AL1SE]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* AbitibiBowater ABH.TO rating cut to sector perform from
outperform at RBC
* Alliance Grain Traders (AGT.TO) price target cut to
C$22.50 from C$25.00 at National Bank Financial
* George Weston Ltd (WN.TO) price target cut to C$74 from
C$78 at CIBC
* H&R REIT (HR_u.TO) price target raised to C$24 from
C$23.50 at RBC; price target raised to C$26 from C$24 at TD
Securities
* Shawcor Ltd SCLa.TO price target raised to C$35 from
C$33 at RBC
* Viterra Inc VT.TO price target cut to C$8.75 from
C$9.00 at National Bank Financial
($1= $1.04 Canadian)
