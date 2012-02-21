US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO Feb 21 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$500 million ($502.2 million) from three government bond issues in a cash management repurchase operation.
For details, see: here
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* Euro stronger as polls show Le Pen losing momentum (Adds market action, changes dateline from LONDON)
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.