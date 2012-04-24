UPDATE 3-South Africa's Zuma attacks banks over currency rigging charges
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
TORONTO, April 24 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) from 6 government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation.
For more details, please see:
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
ABUJA, Feb 16 Nigeria's "bad bank" said on Thursday it had taken over the day-to-day running of Arik Air in an attempt to rescue the country's largest airline, which it placed in receivership last week after it was unable to pay workers or creditors.