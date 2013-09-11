UPDATE 4-France's Fillon makes no promises to stay as party fights for electoral survival
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
TORONTO, Sept 11 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its auction of C$400 million ($387.11 million) of real return bonds due in 2044 produced a median yield of 1.348 percent.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.