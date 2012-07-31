BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
* DHT Holdings Inc announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
TORONTO, July 31 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$1 billion ($1 billion) from four government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation.
($1 = $1 Canadian)
* Bonterra announces increase in bought deal financing with Sprott Capital Partners and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* Rubicon Minerals announces c$8.5 million bought deal flow through financing