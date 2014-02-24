PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 24 Canadian cash crude prices were steady in thin liquidity on Monday, with little trading taking place outside the nearly three-week-long window that closed last week.
There were no trades in Western Canada Select heavy blend for March delivery, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, although bids were reported around $24.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.
WCS for March delivery settled at $22.50 per barrel below the benchmark on Friday.
The bulk of trading in the Canadian crude market takes place between the first of the month and the day before pipeline nominations are due.
WCS prices have recovered after touching six-week lows around $25 per barrel below WTI in mid-February. Traders said prices have been supported by increasing crude-by-rail loading capacity in Western Canada and the ramp-up of heavy crude processing at BP Plc's 405,000-barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery.
However, some analysts have warned the North American refinery maintenance season, which kicks off at the end of February, could dent crude demand and weigh on prices.
There were no trades in light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery, although a contract for February delivery changed hands at 85 cents per barrel above WTI.
Synthetic crude for March delivery settled at $1.25 per barrel below the benchmark on Friday.
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.