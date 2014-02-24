CALGARY, Alberta Feb 24 Canadian cash crude prices were steady in thin liquidity on Monday, with little trading taking place outside the nearly three-week-long window that closed last week.

There were no trades in Western Canada Select heavy blend for March delivery, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, although bids were reported around $24.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

WCS for March delivery settled at $22.50 per barrel below the benchmark on Friday.

The bulk of trading in the Canadian crude market takes place between the first of the month and the day before pipeline nominations are due.

WCS prices have recovered after touching six-week lows around $25 per barrel below WTI in mid-February. Traders said prices have been supported by increasing crude-by-rail loading capacity in Western Canada and the ramp-up of heavy crude processing at BP Plc's 405,000-barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

However, some analysts have warned the North American refinery maintenance season, which kicks off at the end of February, could dent crude demand and weigh on prices.

There were no trades in light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery, although a contract for February delivery changed hands at 85 cents per barrel above WTI.

Synthetic crude for March delivery settled at $1.25 per barrel below the benchmark on Friday.