CALGARY, Alberta Nov 13 Canadian cash crude
prices strengthened on Wednesday, extending a rebound from
recent multi-month lows as some traders took advantage of the
opportunity to buy cheap.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery last
traded at $34.75 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price $35.75 per barrel
below WTI on Tuesday, and a 10-month low of $41.50 per barrel
below the benchmark hit on Nov. 5.
Heavy grades have fallen sharply as a result of Enbridge Inc
rationing more space on more congested crude export
pipelines, robust production from the oil sands and unplanned
refinery outages.
Some market players in Calgary said this week's slight
recovery in prices could be limited, given that the fundamental
outlook was little changed and problems remained with crude
getting bottlenecked in Alberta.
"It's one of the cheapest barrels in the world, so people
want to buy it," said one crude trader, adding that refining
margins were improving slightly too.
Many Canadian crude producers are looking to use rail as an
alternative to congested pipelines, but the infrastructure
needed to transport large volumes of crude from Western Canada
is not yet in place.
Alberta's first unit train crude-by-rail terminal will not
be ready to start shipping crude until mid-December, a few weeks
later than previously anticipated, the CEO of operating company
Canexus said on Wednesday.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for December
delivery also strengthened slightly. It last traded at $13.25
per barrel below WTI, compared with a settlement price of $13.60
per barrel below the benchmark on Tuesday, and a 19-month low of
$15.50 per barrel below WTI hit on Nov. 4.