CALGARY, Alberta Dec 2 Canadian heavy crude
prices weakened slightly on Monday, the first day of the
December trade cycle, as some market players decided recent
gains had gone too far.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for January delivery last
traded at $31.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $30.00 per barrel
below WTI on Friday.
The discount on heavy crude has narrowed more than $10 per
barrel since hitting $41.50 per barrel on Nov. 5, which was the
widest differential January.
News that BP Plc started up the new coker at its
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and the end of seasonal refinery
maintenance in Canada and the United States fanned expectations
of higher demand and helped prices rally for much of
November.
Traders and analysts in Calgary said the market was now
consolidating after those strong gains.
"There has been a bit of a pullback in differentials and
that's attributed to a little bit of an excessive reaction to
some of the recent bullish news, for example Whiting starting
up," said David Bouckhout, senior commodities strategist at TD
Securities.
"Whiting is supportive for the market, but the market may be
over exaggerated that just a little bit."
The refinery has undergone a $4 billion revamp to boost its
intake of cheaper heavy Canadian crude to 350,000 barrel per
day. However, congestion on export pipelines from Canada to the
United States means oil sands crude might still struggle to get
there, one Calgary trader said.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at $10
per barrel below the WTI benchmark, compared with a settlement
price on $9.25 per barrel below WTI on Friday.