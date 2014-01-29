CALGARY, Alberta Jan 29 Canadian cash crude prices were broadly steady in thin trade on Wednesday, showing little reaction to news that Suncor Energy Inc closed a unit at its 93,000 barrel per day Commerce City, Colorado, refinery after a fire.

A Suncor spokeswoman declined to comment on the current status of the affected unit, which was shut down after the fire on Tuesday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for March delivery last traded at $18.15 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price of $18.25 per barrel below WTI on Tuesday.

There were no trades in WCS heavy blend for February delivery, according to Shorcan. That contract settled at $19.40 per barrel below the benchmark on Tuesday.

Trading volumes in Canadian crude have been thin for the last week as the market is outside the trading "window" - a nearly three-week-long period from the first of the month until the day before pipeline nominations are due - when the bulk of activity takes place.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for February delivery last traded on a par with WTI, having settled at 50 cents per barrel above the benchmark on Tuesday.