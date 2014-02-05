* March WCS trades at $21.00/bbl below WTI
* March synthetic trades at $1.50/bbl below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 5 Canadian cash crude
prices fell on Wednesday, with some traders saying recent gains
had gone too far given the looming refinery maintenance season
that will likely crimp demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for March delivery last
traded at $21.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price on Tuesday of $19.35
per barrel below the benchmark, and marked a drop from Monday's
six-month high settlement of $18.05 per barrel below the
benchmark.
"Going into turnaround (season), it's often weaker at this
time of year," said one Calgary crude trader, who also noted
heavy crude prices were much stronger than this time in 2013
when they traded around $30 per barrel below WTI.
Analysts have in part attributed more resilient prices this
year to a relatively light maintenance turnaround schedule,
which will get underway towards the end of this month.
Despite the maintenance, demand is likely to remain healthy
with BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana,
refinery switching over to processing more heavy Canadian crude.
Citgo Petroleum Corp also said the vacuum distillation unit
at its 174,500 bpd Lemont, Illinois, refinery was restarted on
Tuesday and was at full production capacity after being shut
since an Oct. 23 fire.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery
also fell to $1.50 per barrel below WTI, compared with a
settlement price on Tuesday of 25 cents below the benchmark.