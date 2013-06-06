* July WCS last at $14.80/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Canadian cash crude
prices strengthened on Thursday as reports that refinery
maintenance neared completion spurred expectations for an
increase in demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery last
traded at $14.80 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $16.00 below the
benchmark on Wednesday.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July last
traded at a premium of $4.25 per barrel to WTI, up from a
settlement price on Wednesday of $2.00 per barrel above the
benchmark. Trading sources said the sharp rise was difficult to
explain.
Heavy oil prices have been rising in recent days on reports
that two major refineries that process Canadian crude could
return to service this month after prolonged shutdowns.
Oil market intelligence service Genscape said Exxon Mobil
Corp's 238,600 barrel per day refinery in Joliet,
Illinois, was conducting preliminary restart
activities.
The facility, which processes Canadian crude, shut down for
maintenance on April 14 and is likely to return to service
before the end of this month, according to Genscape.
Meanwhile, BP Plc said an upgraded crude distillation
unit at its 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery is on
schedule to start up by the end of June.
Prices showed little reaction to news that Phillips 66
is conducting planned maintenance at its 362,000 bpd
joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois.
The company did not give details regarding specific units
involved or the duration of the work, but market sources said
the maintenance work had already been factored into prices.