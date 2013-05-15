CALGARY, Alberta May 15 Canadian crude prices
strengthened on Wednesday, rising for a third straight session
as some market concerns about oversupply eased.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last
traded at $17.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price on Tuesday of $17.60
per barrel under WTI.
The price of heavy oil has climbed from around $40 per
barrel under WTI at the start of the year, when surging
production, tight pipeline capacity and a series of refinery
outages were blamed for the slump.
"What it really comes down to is the ability to move heavy
and light crude out of Canada and the U.S. Mid West is
improving," said Martin King, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.
TransCanada Corp's 590,000 barrel per day Keystone
oil pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday following a one-day
shutdown.
The company said it was doing routine maintenance on
Wednesday and Thursday but there were no operational issues with
the pipeline, which carries Alberta crude between Illinois and
the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.
King said a seasonal uptick in refinery activity and news of
flows beginning at BP's 240,000 barrel per day crude
unit at its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, were also helping
demand for Canadian crude.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at a
premium of $1.00 per barrel over WTI, up from a settlement price
of $0.65 per barrel over the benchmark on Tuesday.