* Canadian dollar at C$1.0935 or 91.45 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve (Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Sept 10 The Canadian dollar gained against the greenback on Wednesday after a second straight foray above C$1.10 failed to hold in trade that was mostly propelled by the U.S. dollar side of the equation. The Canadian dollar had fallen earlier this week, hurt by broad demand for the greenback sparked by a U.S. Federal Reserve study that showed investors expect the central bank to keep rates lower for longer than policymakers themselves expect. "More than anything, the pullback in dollar/Canada is probably more to do with the currency not able to close above that C$1.10 threshold yesterday," said Greg Moore, a senior currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada. "For the short term it means we need a bit of a reload, a bit of a pullback." Moore said that "the threat is still a clear and present danger," but would need a catalyst such as surprises in U.S. retail sales data due later this week, or domestic inflation and Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve events next week. The currency ducked under C$1.10 soon after data showed that domestic industrial capacity rose in the second quarter and strengthened throughout the day, though the mostly second-tier domestic economic data on tap this week was not expected to be a significant driver of the currency. The Canadian dollar ended the session changing hands at C$1.0935 to the greenback, or 91.45 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.0971, or 91.15 U.S. cents. The loonie touched a low of C$1.1014 in overnight trading but was unable to hold the C$1.10 mark, which has acted as technical resistance several times in August. Although the fundamentals point to a weaker loonie, there could be the potential for a U.S. dollar pullback after two months of gains, said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "There's been an uninterrupted rally in the U.S. dollar that is really quite unusual. It's rare that we see these moves for more than eight weeks or so without some sort of correction forming," Osborne said. "I rather think that although a lot of things suggest U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar should be higher, we may struggle to really push on through C$1.10 here at the moment." While Osborne still expects to see the loonie fall to C$1.12 by the end of the year, the currency could consolidate to around C$1.08 in the next couple of weeks, he said. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year off 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.150 percent and the benchmark 10-year down 23 Canadian cents to yield 2.203 percent. (Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)