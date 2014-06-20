* C$ ends at C$1.0752 to greenback, or 93.01 U.S. cents
* Inflation data forces market rethink on rates
* Bond yields spike
(Adds economist comments, primary dealers poll, updates prices)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian dollar firmed to
its strongest level since the first week of 2014 on Friday after
surprisingly high Canadian inflation data and robust retail
sales figures challenged the central bank's accommodative policy
stance.
In a Reuters poll of primary dealers taken after the release
of the data, the dealers forecast that the Bank of Canada's
interest-rate trajectory likely wouldn't change, and that it
still would not raise rates until the third quarter of next
year, but that it would likely have to stop fretting about low
inflation.
The Bank of Canada warned investors just last week that low
inflation is a lingering concern, signaling to markets its
reluctance to raise rates. But the twin data points jolted the
currency more than half a cent stronger as it forced traders to
rethink the rate outlook.
"Expectations of rate cuts have been pretty much eliminated
here in Canada," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at
Royal Bank of Canada. "We will start seeing some speculation
about whether rate hikes will start to come sooner rather than
later."
The currency ended the session at C$1.0752 to the U.S.
dollar, or 93.01 U.S. cents, its firmest level since Jan. 7. It
closed on Thursday at C$1.0823, or 92.40 U.S cents.
Economists and strategists broadly agree the central bank
wants a weaker currency in the hope it will spur exports.
Most say the bank's governor, Stephen Poloz, would be loathe
to see the loonie head back towards parity with the greenback,
where it had hovered in late 2012.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said this week interest rates in
Canada's largest trade partner will stay low through 2016.
"We think (Poloz) will wait until after the Fed before
raising the key rate, because he does not want the Canadian
dollar to jump back near parity," said Mathieu D'Anjou, an
economist at Desjardins Securities in Montreal.
INFLATION AT 27-MONTH HIGH
Canadian government bond prices slipped, with the two-year
down 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.135 percent, its
highest since January, and the benchmark 10-year bond
shedding 37 Canadian cents to yield 2.303 percent.
Costlier energy pushed annual inflation to a 27-month high
of 2.3 percent in May, while core inflation also defied the Bank
of Canada's low-inflation forecasts.
Retail sales data in April also boosted the currency, with
auto sales leading the figure to its strongest gain in 11 months
and pointing to a likely bounce in gross domestic product for
the month.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)