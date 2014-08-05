* Canadian dollar at C$1.0947 or 91.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Aug 5 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to its lowest in two months against the greenback, extending a recent rout following data that underscored concerns about growth in China, the world's second-biggest economy. The loonie has shed 2.5 percent since the beginning of July as optimism that the U.S. recovery was gaining momentum prompted investors to snap up the greenback. Analysts expect the downward trend for the Canadian dollar is likely to continue. The latest catalyst was data overnight that showed growth in China's services sector slowed to a nine-year low in July. The Canadian dollar is often sensitive to economic news out of China, a key consumer of resources. "With China potentially slowing down or not stabilizing to the extent that the government would like it to, that would put pressure on their export demand, which would in turn harm the loonie, which is why we're seeing a bit of weakness," said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0947 to the greenback, or 91.35 U.S. cents, weaker than Friday's official Bank of Canada close of C$1.0926, or 91.52 U.S. cents. Many market participants in Canada were away on Monday for the Civic Holiday. The longer the U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar stays above the C$1.09 level and its 200-day moving average around C$1.0850, the more that will create upward momentum for the currency pairing, said Smith. Later in the week, investors will get a look at some key domestic economic reports, including June's trade balance on Wednesday and the employment report for July on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year off 1-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.079 percent and the benchmark 10-year down 15 Canadian cents to yield 2.134 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)