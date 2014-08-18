* Canadian dollar at C$1.0886 or 91.86 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve (Adds details, quotes, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Aug 18 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday despite stronger risk appetite in financial markets as investors shied away from taking aggressive bets ahead of inflation data due on both sides of the border this week. The loonie had firmed in early trading but lost steam after data showed foreign investors sold a net C$1.07 billion ($980 million) worth of Canadian securities in June. Still, the currency found some support as markets were less worried about tensions in Ukraine following an escalation on Friday. Ukraine had said its artillery had hit a Russian armored column, while Russia denied its forces had crossed into Ukraine. The loonie was expected to trade in a range in the near term with Canadian inflation and retail sales data due on Friday, and the annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole getting under way later in the week. The United States will release its inflation report on Tuesday. "People still feel quite comfortable with where U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar is trading at right now, oscillating around C$1.09 for the most part," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com in Toronto. "It seems like there's more of a wait and see approach, it's really consolidating around this level." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0886 to the greenback, or 91.86 U.S. cents, a tad stronger than Friday's close of C$1.0889, or 91.84 U.S. cents. With investors looking ahead to the rest of the week, the loonie saw minimal positive follow-through from Friday's restated Canadian jobs numbers that showed the economy added far more jobs in July than had been initially erroneously reported. "Despite the positive jobs data report, no-one really wants to put a lot of momentum behind the Canadian dollar," said Madhavji. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year off 3-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.070 percent and the benchmark 10-year down 41 Canadian cents to yield 2.065 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)