TORONTO, Dec 3 The Canadian dollar was steady
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of
Canada's rate announcement and monetary policy statement later
this morning and as oil prices stabilized for the time being.
At 9:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.1388 to the greenback, or 87.81 U.S. cents,
steady from Tuesday's close of C$1.1394, or 87.77 U.S. cents.
Crude prices, which have been volatile since the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
announced it would not cut production levels despite a market
glut, rose slightly after falling by more than $2 in the
previous session.
Investors are awaiting the Bank of Canada's announcement at
10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) to see how a recent string of positive
economic data and oil prices, which have plunged nearly 40
percent since June, might figure into the central bank's policy
statement. Canada is a major exporter of oil and its currency
has dropped in recent month alongside oil prices.
Canadian government bond prices were generally higher across
the maturity curve, with the two-year flat, yielding
1.009 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 8
Canadian cents to yield 1.948 percent.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)