* Canadian dollar at C$1.2428 or 80.46 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, April 8 The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the
greenback softened ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of currencies, was lower on market caution as
participants looked to the Fed minutes for clues on whether
policymakers are concerned about the impact of the strong U.S.
dollar on the country's economy, which softened notably through
the first quarter.
With little on the domestic economic calendar until Friday's
Canadian employment numbers for March, the loonie's direction
will likely be heavily U.S. dollar-driven.
* At 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2428 to the greenback, or 80.46 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close on Tuesday of
C$1.2504, or 79.97 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2388
Its weakest level was C$1.2511.
* FOMC minutes from the Fed's March meeting will be released
at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
* Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver will be speaking on
Wednesday ahead the federal budget, which is set to be released
on April 21.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2370
and C$1.2460 against the U.S. dollar during the North American
session on Wednesday, according to RBC Capital Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield
0.501 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 7
Canadian cents to yield 1.337 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread is -1.9, while the
10-year spread is -54.6.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)