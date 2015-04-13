* Canadian dollar at C$1.2594 or 79.40 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mostly higher across the maturity curve
TORONTO, April 13 The Canadian dollar softened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, despite stronger crude,
hurt by the greenback's broad rally and surprisingly weak export
data out of China that pressured commodity-linked currencies
such as Canada's.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase interest
rates in the coming months have underpinned the U.S. dollar's
renewed strength.
Meanwhile, data showed China's export sales contracted 15
percent in March, deepening worries about the economic growth of
one of the world's biggest commodity consumers.
* At 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2594 to the greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents,
modestly weaker than Friday's Bank of Canada's official close of
C$1.2580, or 79.49 U.S. cents.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2555
Its weakest was C$1.2646.
* No major market moving economic data is expected Monday.
* Key economic data in the coming days include U.S. retail
sales data for March on Tuesday, and the Bank of Canada's April
rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, on Wednesday.
.
* U.S. crude prices were up 2.61 percent at $52.99,
while Brent crude added 1.88 percent to $58.96.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2550
and C$1.2650 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange.
* Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across
the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1
Canadian cent to yield 0.518 percent and the benchmark 10-year
rising 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.364 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -3.8, while the
10-year spread was -58.3.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)