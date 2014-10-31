BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
TORONTO Oct 31 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in eight months in August.
The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$1.1248 to the greenback, or 88.90 U.S. cents. On Thursday it closed at C$1.1196 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.32 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.