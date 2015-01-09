(Updates with fresh comment, closing figures, Keystone vote)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Jan 9 The Canadian dollar stumbled to
its weakest finish in more than 5-1/2 years on Friday after
North American jobs data signaled an interest rate hike in the
United States and the status quo in Canada.
Canada shed 4,300 jobs in December after losing 10,700 in
November. Market forecasters had estimated an increase of 15,000
jobs. The overall unemployment rate held at 6.6 percent.
Disappointment in the headline figures was tempered by the
fact that wages were higher, losses were skewed toward part-time
work, and full-time figures were robust, economists noted.
In the United States, nonfarm payrolls rose 252,000 last
month.
"Obviously the (U.S.) dollar's strong and that's a general
theme in the market across all the majors," said Lennon
Sweeting, corporate dealer at USForex in San Francisco.
"Canada's numbers were on target. They weren't exceptional,
but they weren't weak. They held the Canadian dollar steady and
kept the Canadian dollar susceptible to U.S. dollar gains."
The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming
against most major currencies, finished at C$1.1866 to the U.S.
dollar, or 84.27 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of
C$1.1836, or 84.49 U.S. cents.
It dropped to C$1.1890, or 84.10 U.S. cents, earlier in the
session, its weakest level since May 2009.
The Canadian economy has been lagging that of the United
States, and the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise
rates in mid-2015, well before the Bank of Canada.
A U.S. rate increase, or the likelihood of one, is expected
to keep pressure on the loonie this year, according to a Reuters
poll earlier this week.
The proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, which would carry
Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, cleared two
hurdles on Friday: the Nebraska Supreme Court allowed a route
for the pipeline to cross the state, and the U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill to approve the project. The bill
goes to the Senate next, but President Barack Obama is expected
to reject legislation.
"If Keystone gets through the Senate, I think we could see a
bit of stability in North American oil prices, so it could be a
positive for loonie in the long term," Sweeting said.
Crude prices have sunk more than 50 percent since June on
soft demand and too much supply, hitting the Canadian dollar as
Canada is a major oil exporter.
Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve. The two-year bond added 6 Canadian
cent to yield 0.952 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
rose 40 Canadian cents to yield 1.663 percent.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky; and Peter Galloway)