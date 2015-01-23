GLOBAL MARKETS-Equity markets gain with oil price, U.S. GDP revision
* S&P 500 hits highest level in seven sessions (Updates with U.S. markets, changes comment, dateline from previous LONDON)
TORONTO Jan 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Canadian CPI data showed an increase in core inflation.
The Canadian dollar, which had briefly weakened to a session low following the data, was trading at C$1.2393 against the U.S. dollar, or 80.69 U.S. cents. This was stronger than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's finish at C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* S&P 500 hits highest level in seven sessions (Updates with U.S. markets, changes comment, dateline from previous LONDON)
* Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from carb-x to advance development of its first cloudbreaktm antibiotic immunotherapy