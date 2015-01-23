TORONTO Jan 23 The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Canadian CPI data showed an increase in core inflation.

The Canadian dollar, which had briefly weakened to a session low following the data, was trading at C$1.2393 against the U.S. dollar, or 80.69 U.S. cents. This was stronger than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's finish at C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho)