PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Aug 12 The Canadian dollar weakened slightly in afternoon trade on Tuesday after Statistics Canada said an error had been detected in July jobs data estimates.
The currency was last trading at around C$1.0926 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.52 U.S. cents. It hit C$1.0954 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises