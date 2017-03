TORONTO Oct 22 The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level of the session against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the country's retail sales for August unexpectedly fell by 0.3 percent and data showed U.S. consumer prices rose marginally.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1272 against the greenback, or 88.72 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1228, or 89.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)