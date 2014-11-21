BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
TORONTO Nov 21 Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high after Canada's annual inflation rate jumped to 2.4 percent in October, surpassing economists' expectations.
The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1201 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.28 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released, more than a cent stronger than Thursday's close at C$1.1306, or 88.45 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 13 University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.