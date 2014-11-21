TORONTO Nov 21 Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-week high after Canada's annual inflation rate jumped to 2.4 percent in October, surpassing economists' expectations.

The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.1201 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.28 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released, more than a cent stronger than Thursday's close at C$1.1306, or 88.45 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)