TORONTO, March 18 The Canadian dollar
strengthened sharply from six-year lows against the U.S. dollar
on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious
outlook for U.S. economic growth and slashed its projected
interest rate path.
The Canadian dollar, which had already begun
strengthening notably ahead of the Fed's announcement, touched
C$1.2682 against the greenback, or 78.85 U.S. cents, after the
statement. This was firmer than Tuesday's finish of C$1.2785, or
78.22 and significantly stronger than the C$1.2824, or 77.98
U.S. cents, it hit earlier in the session, its weakest level
since March 2009.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)