* Canadian dollar at C$1.2416, or 80.54 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 15 The Canadian dollar on
Wednesday powered to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar
in a week after the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest
rate steady and talked down the probability of another rate cut.
Canada's central bank estimated that the oil price crash had
cut growth to zero during the first quarter, down from the
annualized 1.5 percent it had forecast in January.
It expected the economy to pick up, however, as its surprise
25 basis point rate cut in January and improving U.S. demand
help non-energy exports and labor markets
improve.
"They are talking down the impact of the oil shock and
talking down rate cut risks, and so one might expect CAD should
follow the front end and reduce the probability of further
cuts," said Derek Holt, vice president of economics at
Scotiabank.
The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming all of
its counterparts, was trading at C$1.2416 to the U.S. dollar, or
80.54 U.S. cents at 10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT). That was more
than a cent stronger than just prior to the announcement and
monetary policy report, and stronger than Tuesday's finish of
C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents.
Earlier in the session, the loonie had been as weak as
C$1.2570, or 79.55 U.S. cents, weighed in part by a stronger
greenback. Data that showed Canadian manufacturing sales had
fallen by 1.7 percent to C$50.04 billion in February, in sharp
contrast to the 0.4 percent increase economists had forecast,
also pinched the currency.
Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year off 7 Canadian
cents to yield 0.551 percent and the benchmark 10-year
slipping 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.32 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 4.7, while the
10-year spread was -56.3.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)