TORONTO Aug 15 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Friday after revised data showed the domestic economy added more jobs than expected in July.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0881 to the greenback, or 91.90 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0903, or 91.72 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session high of C$1.0869 shortly after the report was released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)