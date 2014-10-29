TORONTO Oct 29 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Reserve ended its monthly bond purchase program, while also signaling confidence the U.S. recovery would remain on track.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1192 to the greenback, or 89.35 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.1171, or 89.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Diane Craft)