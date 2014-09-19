UPDATE 2-G20 financial leaders row back on free trade pledge
* Commits against competitive devaluation (Recasts with final G20 statement)
TORONTO, Sept 19 The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level of the session against the U.S. dollar after data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.1 percent in August, but so-called core inflation jumped.
The Canadian dollar touched $1.0915 versus the U.S. dollar, or 91.62 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0947, or 91.35 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS