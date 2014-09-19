TORONTO, Sept 19 The Canadian dollar strengthened to its strongest level of the session against the U.S. dollar after data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.1 percent in August, but so-called core inflation jumped.

The Canadian dollar touched $1.0915 versus the U.S. dollar, or 91.62 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0947, or 91.35 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)