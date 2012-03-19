(Adds analyst comment. Updates to close)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 19 The Canadian dollar jumped to
more than a two-week high against the U.S. currency on Monday,
helped by a rally in commodity prices and the prospect of more
takeovers of Canadian companies by foreign buyers.
U.S. crude oil futures rose on persistent worries about
supply disruption from Iran, firmer U.S. stocks and a weaker
greenback.
On Wall Street, shares got a boost from Apple Inc
after the tech giant said it will pay a dividend and buy back
stock, while the euro climbed amid the sense of some
stabilization of Europe's debt troubles.
"It looks like this was a general (U.S.) dollar move, the
euro sort of led the way," said Matt Perrier, a director of
foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
Perrier said talk of a sale of Canada's biggest grain
handler, Viterra Inc, was also positive for the
currency.
"Between potential M&A flows and general U.S. dollar
weakness here, that's given us the first little bit of a move
we've seen in over a week," he added.
Canada's currency ended the North American session
at C$0.9875 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0127, up from Friday's
North American session close at C$0.9919 versus the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0082.
Earlier, the Canadian dollar hit an intraday high of
C$0.9861 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0141, its strongest level
since March 2.
Recently, the U.S. dollar has been boosted by a steady
stream of encouraging U.S. economic data, reducing the
likelihood of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
An influential Fed official said on Monday the central bank
has not yet decided whether to embark on a third round of
quantitative easing though it remains an option.
"In the absence of any real significant fundamental news
here, we're probably going to be fairly range bound and drifting
a little bit," said Don Mikolich, executive director of foreign
exchange sales at CIBC World Markets.
Mikolich said he saw the Canadian dollar holding within a
tight range between C$0.9990 and C$0.9840.
As currency traders looked ahead to this week's Canadian
retail sales and inflation numbers, data on Monday showed
Canada's wholesale trade slumped a worse-than-expected 1 percent
in January from December, the second decline in three months
following six consecutive gains.
But the data was more than offset by the broader "risk-on"
bid in markets, which also knocked Canadian bond prices lower
and send yields to fresh 2012 highs.
Canada's two-year bond was down 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.291 percent, while the 10-year bond
dropped 38 Canadian cents to yield 2.286 percent.
